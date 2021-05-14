Inside INdiana Business

Workforce housing project underway in Greenfield

(rendering courtesy of Merchants Capital)
by: Alex Brown
GREENFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A new workforce housing development is under construction in Greenfield. Preserve at Blue Road, being developed by Indianapolis-based Muesing Management Co. Inc., will include 19 buildings across 28 acres when complete, though financial details of the project are not being disclosed.

Carmel-based Merchants Capital, which helped secure funding for the project, says the development will be one of the largest Greenfield has seen in recent years with nearly 350 units.

“The city of Greenfield has not seen a new development of multifamily housing of this caliber for over 10 years, so this new property is a massive win for the community,” Merchants Capital Transaction Manager Scott Lotz said in a news release. “Muesing Management is one of the best in the business with more than 15 multifamily, workforce communities in and around Indianapolis. It was an honor to work with them in closing the financing for this important project.” 

Merchants says the units will range from 541 square feet to 1,400 square feet. The complex will also include outdoor amenities, such as a swimming pool, fitness center, dog park and walking trails. 

The project is scheduled to be complete in the summer of 2023.

