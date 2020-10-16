XPO Logistics in Lebanon to hold drive-thru hiring event

LEBANON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Connecticut-based XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is looking to hire dozens of employees at its facility in Lebanon.

The transportation and logistics company will Saturday host a drive-thru hiring event to fill more than 70 open positions.

The event will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the company’s facility at 700 Council Drive in Lebanon.

XPO Logistics is hiring for a variety of weekday, weeknight and weekend shifts. Open positions include material handlers, forklift operators, operations supervisor, operations managers and warehouse management systems analysts, among others.

The company says attendees are being required to wear a mask and remain in their vehicles at the event. They must also sign a COVID-19 acknowledgment waiver and agree to a temperature screening.

Interviews will be conducted while attendees are inside their vehicles and XPO Logistics says hiring managers will extend offers to qualified candidates on the spot.

You can learn more about the event and the open positions by going to a webpage.