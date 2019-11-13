Yorktown town hall to host grand opening

YORKTOWN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The town of Yorktown will Thursday hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for the new Town Hall. Tours of the space, which houses the police department, utility offices, the town manager’s office and council meeting space, will be offered during the event.

Town offices and personnel moved into the new building earlier this month. Located in downtown, the new Town Hall is designed to improve operational efficiencies by having the offices and departments together in one two-story building.

“Though the Town Hall is already open and operating, we’re excited to invite the community to this open house to explore the entire building,” Pete Olson, town manager, said. “This Town Hall has been in the making for a while now, and it’s great to finally see it realized. Yorktown was in need of a large space like this for town offices and public services. Having everyone under one roof not only improves communications between offices, but the location also makes us more accessible to the community.”

The president of Yorktown’s council, Dan Flanagan, will cut the ribbon on Thursday. The grand opening event will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.