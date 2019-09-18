Zimmer Biomet device receives FDA clearance

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has awarded clearance to Warsaw-based Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) for a meniscal repair device. The medical device manufacturer says the device, known as JuggerStitch, will now be available to the U.S. market.

JuggerStitch is an implant used in meniscus repairs which is designed to improve tissue preservation and enhance a surgeon’s control of tissue compression at the repair site, according to Zimmer Biomet. In a news release, Dr. Keith Lawhorn from OrthoVirginia said the device is less invasive and improves treatment outcomes.

The FDA clearance comes a month after Zimmer Biomet received FDA approval for its Tether device, which is used to treat scoliosis among young people. It is the fifth time the company has received clearance or approval from the FDA for a medical device this year, according to its website.