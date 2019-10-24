Zionsville startup adds tech veterans

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Zionsville-based 120WaterAudit has added two tech veterans to its executive team.

The tech company, which provides a cloud-based water software platform, said the additions will support its continued momentum, following its recently completed $7 million funding round.

The company has tapped Abby Warner as vice president of customer success. Warner most recently served as chief operating officer of the Brookfield Group, a managed services technology company headquartered in Carmel. She has also held roles at various tech startups, including Compendium and RICS Software.

Additionally, 120WaterAudit has named Ali Roach vice president of marketing. Roach comes to the company after serving as chief marketing officer for healthcare software company hc1 in Indianapolis. She began her career at ExactTarget in Indianapolis and went on to co-found Compendium.

“Ali and Abby are joining our team at a pivotal time where we see the industry in need of a solution like 120WaterAudit due to increased regulation and infrastructure demands,” Megan Glover, co-founder and chief executive officer of 120WaterAudit said in a news release. “Deepening our bench of expertise to prepare for high-growth is one of our key initiatives. Both Ali and Abby bring decades of experience to their roles and will provide incredible perspective to the company as it grows.”

120WaterAudit provides software and testing kits to help government agencies, public water systems and schools, among other clients, manage their drinking water programs. Warner says, in her new role, she will seek to foster relationships with cities and schools nationwide as the company continues to expand its platform.

In addition to closing on its $7 million funding round last month, the company also recently announced it was moving into the zWORKS 2.0 space inside the Zionsville Town Hall. The space was created for startups that have graduated out of the original zWORKS coworking space, but aren’t ready for their own standalone offices.