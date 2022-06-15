INside Story

Bridal shop owner talks busiest wedding season on record: ‘It was insane!’

The wedding industry is booming again as many central Indiana couples tie the knot after a two-year delay.

In a five-part series, Lakyn McGee looks at the pandemic’s effect on weddings.

Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 |

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A purchased wedding dress is tradition when wedding planning.

Bridal shops, like Nancy’s Bridal Boutique in Indianapolis, saw an overwhelming amount of brides in 2021.

“It was insane. It was one of the busiest seasons on record,” said Nancy Bissmeyer, owner of the boutique.

Bissmeyer said a lot of brides cancelled their dress appointments because of COVID-19

The boutique shut down for a month and half. During that time, Bissmeyer said brides turned to online shopping.

“We did a lot of posting on Instagram and on Facebook,” she said. “We posted a lot of our dresses so people could sit on their phones and shop at home.”

Bissmeyer said a trend has popped up because of the pandemic.

“There are a lot of destination weddings. A lot of elopements,” she said. “And that was going on before, but now it’s more than ever.”

According to Priceline, in 2022, 70 percent of Americans plan to attend a wedding that requires travel.

This year is projected to hold the most weddings since 1984. That’s according to “The Knot.”