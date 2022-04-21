INside Story

Customers from across Indiana make Eclectic Jade in Franklin a household name

Small businesses are the backbone to the local economy. News 8’s Aleah Hordges gives the INside Story of how women-owned businesses are evolving and driving change in entrepreneurship, despite economic uncertainty.

This is the third of a five-part series on women-owned businesses in central Indiana.

Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Christy Norton is mixing business with her pleasure of fashion by owning Eclectic Jade boutique.

It’s a one-of-a-kind vintage shop and a throwback to the 60’s and 70’s era.

Eclectic Jade has clothing, home decor, jewelry and more.

Norton describes it as an ever-changing inventory since 2017.

“Everything in here is literally hand-picked either myself or one of the girls that are a part of the shop,” Norton said.

The boutique owner said it’s a dream turned reality being in downtown Franklin.

“About three years ago we moved to this location and that’s been game changing just with all the foot traffic and the amphitheater going in in Franklin,” mentioned Norton.

Merchandise is bought from vintage markets from across the country.

“Here’s what’s always gone through my mind as a store owner; ‘Am I going to like this if it doesn’t sale?’ So that’s what I kind of base my inventory off of,” said Norton. “One of the fun items this year we’ve been selling are the cat clocks with the eyes that kind of go back and forth and those are made in the United States so that’s a fun seller.”

Sales from some merchandise on the shelves are going towards a good cause.

“Sweet Grace line is our candles we sell here in the store. For every candle sold the company feeds a child in another country. so it’s kind of candles with a mission.”

The Eclectic Jade boutique owner said she also owns a real estate agency in downtown Franklin and mentioned juggling work and family is a challenge.

However, Norton said she believes there’s nothing more rewarding than setting an example for her daughters.

“I just think really it’s important for them to see their mom doing things and not depending on other people and to be independent,” said Norton.