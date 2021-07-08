Get the ‘INside Story’ on breaking the mafia’s code of silence

INside Story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — He was a real-life mobster, but after becoming an informant and leaving the mafia life behind, a former member of the Colombo crime family is committed to helping others on the road to recovery.

“I knew I had a purpose,” said John Franzese. “The people here helped me grow up in a different way.”

News 8’s Phil Sanchez sat down with Franzese for an in-depth, one-on-one interview where they discussed what it means to break the mafia’s code of silence and break the bonds of addiction.

You can catch Phil’s INside Story all next week on WISH-TV.

