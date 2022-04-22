INside Story

Greenwood real estate broker encourages more women to break into the industry

Small businesses are the backbone to the local economy. News 8’s Aleah Hordges gives the INside Story of how women-owned businesses are evolving and driving change in entrepreneurship, despite economic uncertainty.

This is the fifth of a five-part series on women-owned businesses in central Indiana.

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – Jackie Tinnerman Briggs is defeating the odds in the real estate industry.

Briggs is a managing broker at Enterprise Commercial Real Estate and has been working in land development for nearly 15 years.

“I love it, it’s involved, it’s long term,” Briggs said.

The managing broker mentioned her job is an opportunity to work as a team with developers, landowners and city officials to bring a project to life.

Briggs tells News 8 though it’s a rewarding job she has always been the minority, even while studying finance at Purdue University.

“Purdue in the early 80s, there were some other females, but not a lot,” said Briggs.

She stepped away from working in finance to now being her own boss in a male dominant industry.

“There are not a lot of women in land development,” mentioned Briggs. “There a lot of women in commercial real estate doing leasing and sales. There are definitely lots of women in residential real estate than in land development. Possibly because it’s so technical and maybe a lot of women aren’t attracted to it.”

Briggs added though the world of real estate may sound intimidating she hopes more women can get involved and adopt persistence, passion and positivity.

“Just keep trying. Even when you think you can’t, if you really want to and you really have a passion and you are going to put in that effort, you can do it,” said Briggs. “We don’t live in a place where we can’t.”