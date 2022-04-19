INside Story

Kiln Creations in Noblesville encourages customers to get their hands dirty through creativity

Small businesses are the backbone to the local economy. News 8’s Aleah Hordges gives the INside Story of how women-owned businesses are evolving and driving change in entrepreneurship, despite economic uncertainty.

This is the second of a five-part series on women-owned businesses in central Indiana.

Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – It’s typical for artists to never be confined to rules. Kiln Creations is redefining creativity by encouraging customers to color outside the lines.

Owner Louise Blazucki wants people to go against the grain when making art.

Blazucki said she’s not afraid to get her hands dirty and neither should customers, adding Kiln Creations is a safe space to unleash creativity.

“We honor every single artist when they walk through the door and we truly believe that everyone who comes to see us is an artist before they ever make anything,” said Blazucki.

Kiln Creations was established in 2001. Blazucki said she was a customer for 12 years before she purchased the business from the previous owner.

“I came to visit and I made some artwork with my kids and the owner happened to mention, ‘Oh, it’s great that you came in this weekend, it’s the last weekend to paint’ and it was close to Christmas time. I was like ‘Oh, before Christmas?’ and she said ‘No, ever, I’m closing’ and I was like, ‘Well, that’s a terrible idea, we shouldn’t do that!’ so I purchased and had the keys in hand before December 31 of 2018,” the owner explained.

Louise hopes to connect with customers every step of the way and help provide a personal experience.

“You can do themed projects or get your hands a little bit more dirty with some make-your-own pottery.”

Customers at Kiln Creations can have a birthday party or other group celebrations. There are also how-to classes. The art studio owner mentioned the boundaries are endless.

“We get everything from someone whose never touched a paint brush or maybe who hasn’t painted since second grade to people who come in weekly to see what’s new on the shelves.”

Blazucki also calls some people “legacy customers” who choose to make Kiln Creations their tradition.

“Someone who came in when they were five or six for a birthday party and now they’re bringing their five or six-year-old in to paint,” mentioned Blazucki. “Those are my absolute favorite because it means that we are making an impact on the community.”

The entreprenuer shared advise to the next woman who is contemplating on owning their local pottery studio, or someone who just needs encouragement to create something beautiful.

“If you feel that you can’t do it push through, learn how to do it, ask other people, get the feedback and just do it. you’re never going to grow you’re never going to change unless you make that leap and it’s so worth it.”

Kiln Creations also hopes to stir community involvement. It’s hosting Unicorn Day at Forest Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 23.