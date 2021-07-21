INside Story

Pregnancy and COVID: Protecting your baby during a pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Pediatricians are warning parents to keep newborns safe as COVID-19 variants are on the rise.

“We don’t know what the Delta variant is, how it is going to impact newborns. We do know it is infecting and causing serious illness in young people,” said Dr. Sarah Stelzner, MD a pediatrician at Eskenazi Health.

She is urging moms to get all of their shots, especially pertussis, flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

“Pregnant mothers and postpartum mothers who are vaccinated after pregnancy are creating an antibody response. Those antibodies pass through the baby in utero and also through breastmilk,” said Dr. Stelzner.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists are encouraging pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine, too.

Amanda Haunert and her baby Addy. (WISH Photo)

“Our short-term data studies are wonderful with regards to safety for both our pregnant and lactating moms,” said Dr. Kelly Robrock, MD at Axia Women’s Health OBGYN Indiana. “Recent studies have demonstrated babies actually making antibodies.”

Amanda Haunert is a new mom and an infectious disease nurse in Indianapolis.

“She still hasn’t met a lot of our family because we are just trying to be careful,” said Haunert. “All you can think about is their safety and believe me nothing else matters.”

She has had to make difficult decisions this year when it comes to keeping her baby, Addy, healthy. She is working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a baby at home.

“It is scary… I’m exposed. So, it does put her at higher risk,” said Haunert. “But we have been lucky and we haven’t had COVID.”

She takes a lot of precautions and got vaccinated. The number one step pediatricians recommend for anyone around an infant.

Doctors said along with getting vaccinated and breastfeeding postpartum, the next best thing parents can do is only let a small and trusted group of people see the baby.

“I think it’s important to identify a core group of people that you really feel comfortable having around you and your baby and I think that is a decision you make best with your pediatrician based off of your child’s individual needs,” said Dr. Robrock.

When it comes to other unvaccinated kids in the house, pediatricians suggest having the children wear a mask when holding or helping with the baby. They also urge parents to stick to some of those newborn basics

“Even before the pandemic, we advised young moms and families to, as you say, wash their hands before they handle or hug their babies and especially be very careful in crowded places,” said Dr. Stelzner.

For moms like Haunert, it means crowds of loved ones need to be understanding.

“It’s terrifying because you are worried about your little one,” said Haunert. “It definitely made it more difficult, but it’s been worth it.”

Pediatricians said new parents shouldn’t be overwhelmed by fear. But instead, they are encouraged to embrace this time, stay informed and keep in close contact with their baby’s pediatrician.

