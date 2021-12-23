INside Story

Program aims to increase minority, women leaders in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (INDY STYLE) – It is a groundbreaking academic program that’s now running in the hallowed halls of higher learning. It’s called the Diversity Leadership Program.

It’s a push to increase the number of ethnic minorities and women who are executive leaders in central Indiana.

Dr. Leon Jackson, the chancellor at St. Joseph’s College of Marian University, and Dr. Craig Caldwell, the interim dean at the Lacy School of Business at Butler University, were on Daybreak Thursday.

Jackson also happens to be the creator of the program.

They discussed the initiative, why they felt it was necessary for central Indiana and where they see the program going in the future.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.