Inside the 2022 Snake Pit at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

by: Kyle Bloyd
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Snake Pit is now open!

The party begins at 7 a.m. after being shut down for two years due to the pandemic.

A handful of artists are set to perform throughout the day.

  • 7 a.m. – Snake Pit gates open
  • 8:15 a.m. – Yellow Claw performs
  • 9:15 a.m. – Steve Aoki performs
  • 10:30 a.m. – Deadmau5 performs
  • 12:50 p.m. – Martin Garrix performs
  • 2:35 p.m. – Galantis performs

News 8’s Hanna Mordoh will be live in the Snake Pit throughout the morning for Daybreak Raceday.

Stream our coverage here.

