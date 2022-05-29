News

Inside the 2022 Snake Pit at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Snake Pit is now open!

The party begins at 7 a.m. after being shut down for two years due to the pandemic.

A handful of artists are set to perform throughout the day.

7 a.m. – Snake Pit gates open

8:15 a.m. – Yellow Claw performs

9:15 a.m. – Steve Aoki performs

10:30 a.m. – Deadmau5 performs

12:50 p.m. – Martin Garrix performs

2:35 p.m. – Galantis performs

News 8’s Hanna Mordoh will be live in the Snake Pit throughout the morning for Daybreak Raceday.

Stream our coverage here.