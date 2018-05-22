Interim superintendent proposes rebuild of 2 Carmel Clay elementary schools

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Declining enrollment and aging buildings left the fate of two Carmel elementary schools up in the air after a Carmel Clay Schools meeting Monday night.

Roger McMichael, interim superintendent with Carmel Clay Schools, recommended rebuilding both Carmel and Orchard Park elementary schools.

About 100 parents showed up at the Educational Services Center, where McMichael made three recommendations. Many parents spoke out against closing Carmel Elementary and Orchard Park Elementary at the meeting.

McMichael called for demolishing and rebuilding Carmel Elementary at its current location. He also suggested closing the current Orchard Park Elementary and using it for adult education purposes or for use by the Parks and Recreation Department, while building a new Orchard Park campus off Clay Center Road.

McMichael said he hopes to have construction started on both sites by February of 2020 and the schools ready to use by June of 2021.

These recommendations are still subject to board approval, which could happen as early as June 25 at the board’s next regular meeting.