2 people still missing after avalanche in Austria

In this Handout photo made available by Lech Zuers Tourismus shows members of the emergency services working near the scene of an avalanche at Bregenz, Austria on December 25, 2022 - A "dozen" winter sports enthusiasts were buried on December 25, 2022 in an avalanche in Austria, in the Vorarlberg region, police said. - Austria OUT (Photo by various sources / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by -/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Two people remain missing after an avalanche Sunday near the mountainous villages of Lech and Zurs in Austria, according to the Austrian Press Agency.

At least two people were also injured in the avalanche, the press agency reports. One of the injured was taken to a clinic in Innsbruck and the other went to the hospital in Bludez, the agency reports.

Rescue workers initially feared 10 people were missing in the avalanche based on a video from a ski guest taken right before the avalanche occurred.

The video appeared to show about 10 more skiers in the avalanche’s path but ended before showing what happened to the skiers, Hermann Fercher from Lech/Zürs-Tourismus said, according to the press agency.

Rescue workers assumed all the skiers in the video were lost in the avalanche, the agency reports.

The security councilor of the state of Vorarlberg says he is optimistic the two missing people will be found, the press agency reports.