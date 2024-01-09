Armed men interrupt live TV program in Ecuador

Soldiers stand guard outside Carondelet Presidential Palace in downtown Quito on Jan. 9, 2024, a day after Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency following the escape from prison of a dangerous narco boss. (Rodrigo Buendia/AFP via Getty Images)

QUITO, Ecuador (CNN) — A live television broadcast in Ecuador was interrupted by hooded and armed men on Tuesday as the Guayaquil-based network was on air amid a spate of kidnappings and violence in the country after the president declared a state of emergency.

The hooded men forced the staff onto the floor of the studio as shots and yelling were heard in the background, social media video showed of the incident that took place at the state-owned TC Television. Its live stream signal is currently down.

The National Police of Ecuador said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “specialized units” have responded to the emergency at the media station.

The country has been rocked by several explosions, police kidnappings, and prison disturbances just hours after President Daniel Noboa declared a nationwide state of emergency on Monday after high-profile gang leader Adolfo “Fito” Macias escaped from a prison in Guayaquil.

Since Noboa’s announcement, at least seven police agents have been kidnapped in three different cities, according to a post on X by the National Police.

The spiraling violence will be a test for the new president, who won last year’s run-off vote with promises to tackle soaring crime.

The country’s worsening security situation is largely driven by rival criminal organizations, which have been meting out brutal and often public shows of violence in the country’s streets and prisons in their battle to control drug trafficking routes.

In one of the kidnappings this week, in which three agents were taken, an explosive device had been “placed and detonated” in a vehicle the officers were moving in, police said.

In Esmeraldas, in the northwest of the country, two vehicles were set on fire with one causing a blaze at a gas station.

In the capital Quito, the police found a burned vehicle with traces of gas cylinders inside. Residents reported on social media that they had heard a loud explosion in the area.

Police also said they had received reports of an explosion at a pedestrian bridge outside Quito and attended “over 20 emergencies during (Monday) evening and overnight (Tuesday) in different parts of the country. There are currently no known casualties related to the explosions.