At least 27 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico

by: Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas
Posted: / Updated:

(COLECTIVO AMOR POR LOS DESAPARECIDOS EN TAMAULIPAS) — The remains of at least 27 people have been discovered in clandestine graves in a northeast city in Mexico.

A group tasked with finding missing people discovered the bodies.

The searchers say the remains were found across 20 graves within the last four days.

They did not disclose details about what or who led them to the location.

The city’s attorney general´s office confirmed that they are investigating these findings.

CNN provided this content to WISH-TV.

