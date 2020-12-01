International

At least two dead and several injured in Germany after car hits pedestrians, police say

by: Stephanie Halasz, CNN
(CNN) — At least two people have been killed and several injured in Germany after a car was driven into a pedestrian zone in the town of Trier, according to the local police force.

Police in the western German town said on Twitter Tuesday that people should “avoid the area,” adding that “police as well as other emergency services are on the scene.”

Officers have arrested the driver of the car, a 51-year-old male, who is from the Trier-Saarburg area. The vehicle has also been secured, Trier police added.

“The care of the injured has absolute priority,” the force tweeted.

State police in western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate, where Trier is located, asked people to not spread disinformation, in a Twitter post.

This is a breaking story.

