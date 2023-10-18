Berlin synagogue attacked with firebombs while antisemitic incidents rise in Germany

German police officers stand guard in front of the building complex, center, of the Kahal Adass Jisroel community, which houses a synagogue, a kindergarten and a community center, in the center of Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. The Kahal Adass Jisroel community said its synagogue in the city's Mitte neighborhood was firebombed with two Molotov cocktails. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say a Berlin synagogue has been attacked with Molotov cocktails. It comes as antisemitic incidents in the German capital have been rising following the violent escalation in the Middle East.

The Kahal Adass Jisroel community said its synagogue in the city’s Mitte neighborhood was attacked early Wednesday with two incendiary devices. The complex in the center of Berlin houses a synagogue, a kindergarten, a yeshiva, and a community center.

Police also said there were riots overnight between Muslim immigrants and police in the city’s Neukoelln and Kreuzberg neighborhoods and at Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate in which several officers were injured. German police have increased security for Jewish institutions in Berlin and elsewhere following Hamas’ attack on Israel.