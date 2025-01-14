Biden administration to lift Cuba’s designation as state sponsor of terrorism

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday is expected to lift the U.S. designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, according to U.S. officials familiar with matter. The officials were not authorized to comment and insisted on anonymity to discuss the yet to be publicly announced move.

White House National Security Council officials declined to comment on the matter.

The determination is likely to be reversed as early as next week after President-elect Donald Trump takes office and incoming Secretary of State-designate Marco Rubio assumes the position of America’s top diplomat.

Rubio, whose family fled from Cuba in the 1950s before the communist revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power, has long been a proponent of sanctions on the communist island. Rubio will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday for his confirmation hearing and is expected to address his Cuban roots in his testimony.

In the final days of Trump’s first administration, on Jan. 11, 2021, the White House reinstated the designation, which had been reversed during the period of rapprochement between Cuba and the United States during President Barack Obama’s second term in office.

In doing so, the Trump administration cited Cuba’s support for Venezuela’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, and its refusal to extradite Colombian rebels to Colombia, among other issues, including its continued harboring of wanted Americans.