British man rescued after 6 days trapped in a well in Bali

(CNN) — A 29-year-old British man has been rescued, after being trapped down a well on the Indonesian island of Bali for six days.

Rescuers pulled Jacob Matthew Roberts out of the well in Pecatu Village on Saturday, Krisna Maharta, public relations officer for the region’s search and rescue agency, Basarnas Bali, told CNN.

Roberts fractured his right leg when he fell into the 13-foot-deep well and was unable to escape, even though the water was not deep, Maharta said.

He remained conscious and his calls for help were eventually heard by locals, who notified local authorities Saturday.

A rescue team was deployed the same day. Three rescuers climbed down a ladder to reach Roberts and used a stretcher to pull him to safety just before 2 p.m. local time, according to Maharta.

He was taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital, the BIMC Hospital Nusa Dua, where he was in a stable condition.

In a statement, local search and rescue chief Gede Darmada appealed to locals to pay attention to their wells, and to consider using temporary covers to ensure their safety.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office told CNN: “We are supporting a British man in Bali and are in contact with the local hospital.”

Bali is known for its lush beaches, historic temples and UNESCO-listed rice fields, but its popularity has also led to struggles with overtourism.

In January 2019, reports emerged that the island was considering a tourist tax to help deal with the impact of large numbers of visitors.