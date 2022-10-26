International

Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians

In this image from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, March 24, 2022, commander of the troops of the Russian Eastern Military District Alexander Chaiko speaks to Russian servicemen during a special military operation at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian troops crossed from Belarus into Ukraine in late February, pressing toward Kyiv, they were ordered to block and destroy “nationalist resistance.”

That’s according to the Royal United Services Institute, a London think tank that has reviewed copies of Russia’s battle plans.

Soldiers used lists compiled by Russian intelligence and conducted “zachistki” — cleansing operations — sweeping neighborhoods to identify and neutralize anyone who might pose a threat. They captured, tortured and killed people on the slightest suspicion they might be helping the Ukrainian military. And their leader, who likely approved those orders, was Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko.