China opens embassy in Nicaragua for 1st time since 1990

In this photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, representatives Laureano Ortega Murillo, son of and advisor to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, left, and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu display their jointly signed communique on the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries in northern China’s Tianjin Municipality, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Taiwan lost Nicaragua as a diplomatic ally after the Central American country said it would officially recognize only China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory. (Yue Yuewei/Xinhua via AP)

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — China has opened an embassy in Nicaragua for the first time since 1990, acting just over three weeks after President Daniel Ortega’s government broke off relations with Taiwan.

Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said Friday that there is an “ideological affinity” between the two countries.

Moncada also thanked China for donating one million doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine.

Ortega established relations with China in 1985, but after he lost the presidential election in 1990, Nicaragua’s new government recognized Taiwan.

The Nicaraguan government broke relations with the Taiwanese on Dec. 9 and last week it seized the former embassy and diplomatic offices of Taiwan, saying they belong to China.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.