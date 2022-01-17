International

China’s economy grew 4% in last quarter of 2021

Customers shop at a mall in east China's Shanghai on April 11, 2020. (Chen Fei/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Chen Fei via Getty Images)

(CNN) — China’s economy grew just 4% in the last quarter of 2021, its slowest pace in a year and a half as the country struggled with a deepening real estate crisis, renewed COVID-19 outbreaks, and Beijing’s strict no-tolerance approach to controlling the virus.

Still, that figure was higher than expected by economists. A Reuters poll of analysts forecast 3.6% growth compared to a year earlier.

For all of 2021, GDP expanded 8.1% compared to the prior year, roughly in line with analyst expectations. The Chinese government set a goal last spring for its economy to expand at least 6% for the year.

Growth in the last quarter of the year was bolstered by industrial production, which rose 4.3% from a year earlier — accelerating from November’s 3.8% growth.

But consumption dramatically weakened. Retail sales increased just 1.7% in December from a year earlier, sharply lower than November’s 3.9% uptick.

China has been contending with a slew of problems recently, including tumult in its property sector and a series of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande — which has some $300 billion of total liabilities — has been struggling to pay its debts and was recently ordered to demolish a few dozen buildings in the country. Analysts have been long concerned that a collapse by Evergrande could trigger wider risks for China’s property market, hurting homeowners and the broader financial system.

Beijing’s unwavering insistence on stamping out any trace of the coronavirus, meanwhile, is facing a huge test as authorities grapple with Omicron’s quickening spread. And an outbreak of the older Delta variant recently forced the industrial hub of Xi’an into lockdown, affecting production lines of global chip makers like Samsung and Micron.

Economists have warned that China’s zero-COVID approach to containing the virus could spell serious problems for the economy in 2022. Goldman Sachs, for example, slashed its projection for Chinese economic growth in 2022 to 4.3% from 4.8%, just over half of last year’s figure.