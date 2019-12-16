China’s premier says HK bill turmoil damaged whole society

1  of  163
Closings
ACE PREPARATORY ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL ALEXANDRIA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ALL GOD'S CHILDREN PRESCHOOL ANDERSON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL ANDERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ANDERSON PREPARATORY ACADEMY ANDREW J. BROWN ACADEMY AREA 30 CAREER CENTER - GREENCASTLE ATTICA CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL CORP. BEECH GROVE CITY SCHOOLS BRADLEY PRESCHOOL BROWN COUNTY SCHOOLS CALVARY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL CARDINAL RITTER HIGH SCHOOL CARMEL CLAY SCHOOLS CARMEL MONTESSORI SCHOOL CARROLL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL CORPORATION CENTER GROVE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CENTER GROVE MONTESSORI SCHOOL CENTERVILLE-ABINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CHARLES A. BEARD MEMORIAL SCHOOLS CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC SCHOOL CHRIST UMC PRESCHOOL - WESTFIELD CIRCLE CITY PREP CLARK-PLEASANT SCHOOLS CLOVERDALE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS COATESVILLE CHRSTN PRESCHOOL COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - RICHMOND COMMUNITY MONTESSORI-FISHERS CORNERSTONE BAPTIST ACADEMY COVINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CRAWFORDSVILLE SCHOOLS DAMAR CHARTER ACADEMY DANVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS DECATUR TWP SCHLS-MARION CO DELPHI COMMUNITY SCHOOLS DIVINE REALTY GROUP EASTBROOK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EASTERN GREENE SCHOOLS EASTERN HOWARD SCHOOL CORPORATION EDINBURGH COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EDISON SCHOOL OF THE ARTS EMINENCE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EMMA DONNAN MIDDLE SCHOOL ENLACE ACADEMY FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - CONNERSVILLE FAITH LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL - GREENFIELD FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOL CORP. FRANKFORT COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FRANKLIN SCHOOLS - JOHNSON COUNTY FRANKLIN TWP SCHOOLS-MARION CO FRANKTON-LAPEL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS GEORGE & VERONICA PHALEN LEADERSHIP ACADEMY GOOD SHEPHERD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY GREENCASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS GREENFIELD CENTRAL SCHOOLS GREENSBURG COMMUNITY SCHOOLS GREENWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL GREENWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS HAMILTON HEIGHTS SCHOOLS HAMILTON S'EASTERN SCHOOLS HERRON HIGH SCHOOL - INDIANAPOLIS HOLY CROSS SCHOOL - ANDERSON HOLY NAME CATHOLIC SCHOOL HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC SCHOOL HOPE ACADEMY - INDIANAPOLIS IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY SCHOOL INDIANA MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY - WEST INDIANA MATH SCIENCE ACADEMY - NORTH Indianapolis Classical Schools INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS INVENT LEARNING HUB IRVINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL J. EVERETT LIGHT CAREER CENTER James & Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy JOURNEY EDUCATION CENTER INC. KIPP INDY PUBLIC SCHOOLS LAWRENCE TWP SCHOOLS-MARION COUNTY LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL MADISON-GRANT UNITED SCHOOLS MARION COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MARTINSVILLE SCHOOLS MAYS COMMUNITY ACADEMY MILL CREEK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MONROE CENTRAL SCHOOLS MONROE-GREGG SCHOOLS MOORESVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY MOORESVILLE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS MOORESVILLE SENIOR CENTER MT. VERNON COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION NETTLE CREEK SCHOOL CORP NEW CASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NINEVEH-HENSLEY-JACKSON SCHOOLS NORTH MONTGOMERY SCHOOL CORP. NORTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NORTHEASTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS NORTHWEST HENDRICKS SCHOOLS NORTHWESTERN SCHOOLS - SHELBY COUNTY OUR LADY OF GREENWOOD SCHOOL OUR LADY OF LOURDES SCHOOL OUR LADY OF MT CARMEL SCHOOL PARAMOUNT BROOKSIDE PARAMOUNT COMMUNITY HEIGHTS PARAMOUNT ENGLEWOOD Phalen Leadership Academy at 103 PIKE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS pilotED Schools PROVIDENCE CRISTO REY HIGH SCHOOL PURPOSE OF LIFE ACADEMY PUTNAM COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY RANDOLPH CENTRAL SCHOOL CORP. RANDOLPH SOUTHERN SCHOOL CORP. RICHMOND COMMUNITY SCHOOLS RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL - MARION RONCALLI HIGH SCHOOL ROSSVILLE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS RUSH COUNTY SCHOOLS SCECINA MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL SENSE CHARTER SCHOOL SHELBY EASTERN SCHOOLS SHELBYVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOLS SHENANDOAH SCHOOL CORPORATION SHERIDAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTH HENRY SCHOOLS SOUTH MADISON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTH MONTGOMERY SCHOOLS SOUTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTHEAST FOUNTAIN SCHOOL CORP SOUTHERN HANCOCK COUNTY SCHOOLS SOUTHWESTERN CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS SPENCER-OWEN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ST. BARNABAS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. JOAN OF ARC SCHOOL ST. LAWRENCE SCHOOL-INDPLS ST. LUKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. LUKES COMMUNITY PRESCHOOL - PDO St. Malachy Catholic School ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC SCHOOL - GREENSBURG ST. MARY'S CHILD CENTER / HALF DAY ST. MATTHEW SCHOOL ST. MICHAEL CATHOLIC SCHOOL - GREENFIELD ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL SCHOOL St. Pius X Catholic School ST. ROCH SCHOOL ST. THOMAS AQUINAS SCHOOL TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - MARTINSVILLE TAYLOR COMMUNITY SCHOOLS THE INDEPENDENCE ACADEMY OF INDIANA TINDLEY SCHOOLS TIPPECANOE SCHOOL CORP. TIPTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL TRINITY LUTHERAN SCHOOL UNION SCHOOL CORP. VICTORY COLLEGE PREP WARREN TWP SCHLS-MARION CO WASHINGTON TWP SCHOOLS WAYNESBURG CHRISTIAN SCHOOL WES-DEL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WESTERN BOONE COUNTY SCHOOLS WESTERN SCHOOL CORP. WESTFIELD WASHINGTON SCHOOLS

China’s premier says HK bill turmoil damaged whole society

International

by: YANAN WANG and JOHN LEICESTER Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo released by Hong Kong Government Information Services, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, left, talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a meeting in Beijing Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Turmoil over amendments to extradition legislation has damaged Hong Kong society on all fronts, Li said Monday during a meeting with the semiautonomous territory’s leader. It’s her first visit to Beijing since pro-democracy candidates swept local Hong Kong elections last month in a rebuke of how Lam has handled months of fiery anti-government protests. (Hong Kong Government Information Services via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Turmoil over amendments to extradition legislation has damaged Hong Kong society on all fronts, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Monday during a meeting with semiautonomous territory’s leader.

Carrie Lam is in Beijing for talks with Li and Chinese President Xi Jinping. It’s her first visit to Beijing since pro-democracy candidates swept local Hong Kong elections last month in a rebuke of how Lam has handled months of fiery anti-government protests.

“In the past year, our politics, economy and society have really faced big problems,” Lam said at her meeting with Li, who reiterated the central government’s support for her administration.

The mass demonstrations began in June in response to proposed legislation that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be tried for crimes in mainland China. While Lam has since withdrawn the bill, protesters have continued calling for broader democratic reforms and an independent inquiry into accusations of police brutality.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 under a framework that promised the city more democratic freedoms than are allowed on the mainland.

Some protesters have increasingly resorted to violence. A lull in clashes ended Sunday evening when protesters threw bricks at police officers, who in turn fired tear gas. According to the authorities, the rioters also set fires, blocked roads and smashed traffic lights with hammers.

Video footage showed truncheon-wielding riot officers squirting pepper spray directly at a photographer in a group of journalists and ganging up to beat and manhandle him. An online media site, Mad Dog Daily, said its photographer was beaten and detained, but couldn’t confirm he was the same one being beaten in the video.

That violence and scattered confrontations in shopping malls earlier Sunday, where police also squirted pepper spray and made several arrests, ended what had been a break of a couple of weeks in conflicts between police and protesters.

Police said they arrested 31 people Sunday and 99 over the past week, raising the total arrested since June to beyond 6,100. They also said that that officers fired 27 tear-gas rounds in responding to the day’s violence.

Protesters in Hong Kong said they don’t expect Beijing leaders to ditch Lam in the foreseeable future, because that would be an embarrassment for them and hand too large of a victory to the protest movement.

“If they did change, let her step down, then that means that it’s a loss in the battle,” protester Fong Lee, a social worker, said at a rally in Hong Kong on Sunday. “The Communist Party wouldn’t do that.”

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: