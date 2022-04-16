International

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6 months on space station

In this image released by the Xinhua News Agency, a photo taken on a screen shows Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping conducting extravehicular activities outside the space station's Tianhe core module, from the Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Wang Yaping has become the first Chinese woman to conduct a spacewalk as part of a six-month mission to the country's space station. Wang and fellow astronaut Zhai Zhigang left the station's Tianhe core module on Sunday evening Beijing time, spending more than six hours installing equipment and carrying out tests alongside the station's robotic service arm. (Guo Zhongzheng/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard China’s newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program.

The Shenzhou 13 space capsule landed in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, shown live on state TV.

During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman. Wang and crewmates Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu beamed back physics lessons for high school students.

China launched its first astronaut into space in 2003 and landed robot rovers on the moon in 2013 and on Mars last year. Officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon.