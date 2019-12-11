Cyclist creates art with his routes

(WISH) – The latest form of art by a man known as a “Peddling Picasso” is spreading holiday cheer around the world.

His art is in the form of a route shown on a map that he takes while being tracked by GPS, which he used to create the shape of a reindeer.

The man who creates art during his workout, Anthony Hoyte, lives in London.

He posts his exercise activities to the popular social fitness network “Strava.”

He has almost 4,000 followers because he’s known for creating visual depictions.

The 80-mile ride he titles “Ant’s Antler Antics” took him nine hours.

In 2018, Hoyte rode a route to draw Santa.