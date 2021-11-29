International

Drug gang behind attack that killed feminist activist in north Mexico

(Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say a drug gang was behind a shooting attack outside a city hall that killed a feminist activist and a bodyguard.

The attacker also died in the shooting outside the city hall in Guaymas, in the northern border state of Sonora.

The state prosecutor said Sunday that at least one hand grenade was used in the attack Thursday.

The intended target may have been the Guaymas police chief, based on threats he had received. But those that died were one of the chief’s bodyguards and Lucero Marisol, a participant in a rally on violence against women.

