Emperor penguin found in Australia, far from Antarctic home

In this undated photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, a male emperor penguin dubbed Gus, is photographed after being discovered on a beach near Denmark, Australia, on Nov. 1, 2024, thousands of kilometers from its normal habitat on Antarctica. (Miles Brotherson/DBCA via AP)
by: Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An emperor penguin found malnourished far from its Antarctic home on the Australian south coast is being cared for by a wildlife expert.

A government statement said on Monday the adult male was found earlier this month on a popular tourist beach in the town of Denmark in temperate southwest Australia — far from the icy waters off the Antarctic coast.

University of Western Australia research fellow Belinda Cannell said the largest penguin species has never been reported in Australia before. Cannell said she had no idea why the penguin traveled to Denmark. Cannell is advising seabird rehabilitator Carol Biddulph who is caring for the penguin. The department says its efforts are focused on rehabilitating the penguin.

