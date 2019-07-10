Exotic-looking bird turns out to be seagull covered in curry

A British hospital thought it was caring for an exotic bird but soon realized it was just a seagull covered in curry. (Provided Photo/Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital)

(WIVB) — When strangers reported finding a bright orange bird alongside a highway, a British wildlife hospital didn’t know what to expect.

As they later found out, the potentially exotic bird they thought they’d be encountering was just a seagull covered completely in curry.

Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital in Buckinghamshire described the seagull’s condition as “one of the strangest casualty circumstances we have seen in a while!” in a Facebook post last week.

The bird somehow got himself covered in curry or turmeric –– and it prevented him from flying properly, according to the hospital.

“We have no idea how he got into this predicament but thankfully, apart from the vibrant color and pungent smell, he was healthy,” the hospital said.

The hospital even named him “Vinny” after Vindaloo curry.

Members of the hospital’s veterinary team “bravely” bathed him to clean his feathers.

After some reluctance, he let them scrub him.

Photos from the hospital show Vinny’s dramatic transformation –– from orange to mostly white.

“He is now looking much better and should be able to go for release very soon! As we say, we never know what will come through our doors next!” the hospital said.

This isn’t the first time a seagull has been doused in curry in the U.K.

A seagull in Wales turned bright orange after falling into a pot of tikka masala in 2016.

The bird was taken to a nearby animal hospital where vets scrubbed the bird clean.