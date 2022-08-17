International

Explosion erupts inside Kabul mosque, police say

by: Ehsan Popalzai and Rob Picheta, CNN
 (CNN) — An explosion erupted inside a mosque during evening prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to a spokesman for the city’s chief of police.

Spokesman Khalid Zadran told CNN that the blast did cause casualties, but did not specify further.

The incident occurred in the city’s police district 17 and security forces are on the scene investigating, he added.

Health care organization Emergency said on Twitter that its Kabul hospital had received 27 people following the explosion, including five children.

Bilal Karimi, the Taliban’s deputy spokesman, condemned the explosion in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

