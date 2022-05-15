International

Former Australian cricket icon Andrew Symonds dies at the age of 46

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 30: Former cricketer Andrew Symonds attends the state memorial service for former Australian cricketer Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Warne died suddenly aged 52 on Friday 4 March while on holiday in Thailand. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has died at the age of 46, Cricket Australia announced Sunday.

Queensland Police say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Townsville. Emergency services attending the crash had tried to revive Symonds, but he died from his injuries.

Early information indicated the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Symonds played 26 test matches for Australia between 2004 and 2008, as well as 198 one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20 internationals.

“The club is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former overseas star and cult hero, Andrew Symonds,” the star’s former club, Kent Cricket, said on Twitter.

“The thoughts of everyone at Kent Cricket are with Roy’s family and friends at this desperately sad time.”

After retiring in 2012, Symonds worked as a TV commentator for Fox Sports.

Symonds is the third Australian cricket icon to die this year after Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.