International

Germany: Call from drunk man leads police to Nazi ‘altar’

BERLIN (AP) — Police in eastern Germany say a call from an intoxicated man has led them to a stash of weapons and an altar-like collection of Nazi memorabilia including pictures of Adolf Hitler.

Officers went to the 53-year-old man’s apartment in Limbach-Oberfrohna on Tuesday night after he called police asking for help and leaving a “confused impression.”

They found a collection including knives and bullets and an “altar-like decoration” of objects in the living room, with pictures and symbols from the Nazi era including those of Hitler.

The incident was made public Thursday.