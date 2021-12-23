International

Greece cancels Christmas events, brings back mask mandate

People ice skate on a rink in front of Athens City Hall, Greece, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Christmas concerts and other events have been canceled in Greece as part of new restrictions that include a mask mandate for outdoors and all public areas. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Christmas concerts and other events have been canceled in Greece under new restrictions that include a general mask mandate for outdoors and all public areas.

Incoming travelers will also be required to have follow-up tests for COVID-19 on the second and fourth days after their arrival.

The restrictions will take effect Friday as the country braces for the expected impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, with the public health service already under pressure and intensive care space at more than 90% capacity.

