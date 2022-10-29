International

India to contribute $500,000 to UN to counter terrorism

This handout photo provided by India's External Affairs Ministry shows members meet during a U.N. Counter-Terrorism Committee special meet in Mumbai, India, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The special meeting is being held in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, that witnessed a massive terror attack in 2008 that left 140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 other countries dead by terrorists who had entered India from Pakistan. (Ministry of External Affairs via AP)

NEW DELHI (AP) — India will contribute half a million dollars to the United Nations’ efforts to counter global terrorism. India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said Saturday that new and emerging technologies used by terror groups pose fresh threats to governments around the world.

He said the money will go toward the U.N. Trust Fund for Counter Terrorism to further strengthen the organization’s fight against terrorism. Jaishankar was speaking at a special meeting of the U.N.

Counter Terrorism Committee in New Delhi, held for the first time outside the U.N.’s headquarters in New York.

Jaishankar and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also highlighted the dangers of unmanned aerial systems like drones that are increasingly used by terror groups.