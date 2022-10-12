International

Iranian official admits that schoolgirl protesters are being taken to psychiatric institutions

In this photo provided by Kurdish-run Hawar News Agency, Kurdish women hold portraits of Iranian Mahsa Amini, during a protest condemning her death in Iran, in the city of Qamishli, northern Syria, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died while being held by the Iranian morality police for violating the country's strictly enforced Islamic dress code. (Hawar News Agency via AP via AP)

(CNN) — As women burn headscarves and cut off their hair in nationwide protests, an Iranian official on Tuesday said that school students participating in street protests are being detained and taken to mental health institutions.

In an interview with an independent reformist Iranian newspaper, Iran’s Education Minister Yousef Nouri confirmed that some school students have indeed been detained and referred to what he called “psychological institutions”.

The establishments holding the students, he said, are meant to reform and reeducate the students to prevent “anti-social” behavior.

“It is possible these students have become ‘anti-social characters’ and we want to reform them,” he told the Shargh newspaper, adding that the students “can return to class after they’ve been reformed.”

Nearly a month ago, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being taken to a “reeducation center” by state “morality police” for not abiding by the state’s conservative dress code. Amini’s death has sparked weeks of anti-government protests that have spread across the country.

The education minister could not put an exact figure on the number of detained students, saying “the number is not a lot and there are not many.”

Girls and women across Iran have played a vital role in the demonstrations, and in recent weeks have protested at schools, university campuses and out on the streets.

Footage circulated across social media has showed Iranian women and girls chanting “death to the dictator” as they take off their headscarves; on one occasion, CNN witnessed girls from a vocational high school in Tehran protesting on a street near their school and chanting, “woman, life, freedom.”

On Tuesday, the United Nations’ children’s agency UNICEF called for the protection of children and adolescents amid public unrest in Iran, which is now in its third week.

“We are extremely concerned by continuing reports of children and adolescents being killed, injured and detained amid the ongoing public unrest in Iran,” read the UNICEF statement.