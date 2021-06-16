International

Israeli military launches airstrikes in Gaza after incendiary balloons

Masked Palestinian protesters calling themselves the "night confusion units" hold incendiary devices attached to balloons to be flown toward Israel, near the Gaza-Israel border east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Sept. 26, 2018. (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)
by: Oren Liebermann, Ibrahim Dahman and Ruba Alhenawi, CNN
(CNN) — The Israeli military struck targets in Gaza overnight Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement, citing incendiary balloons launched from Gaza earlier in the day. According to reports in Israeli media, incendiary balloons launched from Gaza sparked multiple fires in southern Israel.

WAFA, the official Palestinian News Agency also reported the airstrikes in Khan Younis and said “material” damage occurred. The news agency also reported on another site south of Gaza City being targeted and said there were no casualties from both incidents.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

