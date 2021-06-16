International

Israeli military launches Gaza airstrikes, first since cease-fire

Explosions light up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave early on June 16, 2021. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — The Israeli military struck targets in Gaza overnight Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement, citing incendiary balloons launched from Gaza earlier in the day.

According to reports in Israeli media, incendiary balloons launched from Gaza sparked multiple fires in southern Israel.

WAFA, the official Palestinian News Agency also reported the airstrikes in Khan Younis and said “material” damage occurred. The news agency also reported on another site south of Gaza City being targeted and said there were no casualties from both incidents.

The airstrikes are the first in Gaza since a cease-fire went into effect nearly one month ago. The IDF said it struck Hamas military complexes and meeting places for the Khan Younis and Gaza brigades.

The Israel Defense Forces says the balloons were launched as a protest to the provocative flag march in Jerusalem, where thousands of Israelis marched through the Old City. Far-right Jewish extremists taking part in the parade chanted “Death to Arabs” and “This is our home.” Israeli police in riot gear blocked surrounding streets, forcibly removing Palestinian protesters from the route. Thirty-three Palestinian protesters were injured, including by stun grenade, rubber bullets and live fire, with six evacuated to hospital, following clashes with Israeli security forces, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

The march was seen as the first major test for Israel’s new government, led by right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. In the past, Bennett had pushed former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take a tougher stance against Hamas and the launching of incendiary balloons according to Israeli media.

After the Israeli airstrikes, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kassem said on Twitter, “The Zionist bombing of the Gaza Strip is a failed attempt to stop our people’s solidarity and resistance with the Holy City, and to cover up the unprecedented state of confusion for the Zionist establishment in organizing the so-called ‘flag-march.’ “

Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza did not immediately respond with rocket fire into Israel, but the situation along the Israel-Gaza border remains extremely tense, and the possibility of an imminent and serious escalation cannot be ruled out.