Italy’s Conte tapped to form new government

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 file photo, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte, right, is flanked by Deputy-Premier Matteo Salvini as he addresses the Senate in Rome. Italy’s populist 5-Star Movement has asked, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, the nation’s president to give caretaker Premier Giuseppe Conte the mandate to form a new coalition government, a week after the one he led for 14 months collapsed. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

ROME (AP) — Italy’s president has given the recently resigned premier, Giuseppe Conte, a fresh mandate to see if he can cobble together a new government backed by the populist 5-Star Movement and center-left Democrats.

The two parties have banded together in an unlikely alliance to block hard-line League leader Matteo Salvini’s power grab.

A spokesman for Italian President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday that Conte had accepted the conditional mandate. Conte will now start talks with parties to try to form a government and will report back progress to the president.

