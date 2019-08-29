Italy’s Conte tapped to form new government

ROME (AP) — Italy’s president has given the recently resigned premier, Giuseppe Conte, a fresh mandate to see if he can cobble together a new government backed by the populist 5-Star Movement and center-left Democrats.
The two parties have banded together in an unlikely alliance to block hard-line League leader Matteo Salvini’s power grab.
A spokesman for Italian President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday that Conte had accepted the conditional mandate. Conte will now start talks with parties to try to form a government and will report back progress to the president.