6.9-magnitude earthquake rattles southwestern Japan, tsunami warnings issued
TOKYO (AP) – A strong earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 has rattled southwestern Japan.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday that tsunami warnings were issued for Miyazaki Prefecture, where the temblor was centered, on the southwestern island of Kyushu, as well as nearby Kochi Prefecture, shortly after the quake struck at 9:19 p.m. local time/7:19 a.m. EST.
The extent of damage was not immediately clear. Japan is frequently hit by earthquakes because of its location along the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.