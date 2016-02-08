Leopard wanders school, injures 3 before caught

A leopard walks in its snow covered enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Feb. 2, 2015. The Kashmir valley Monday received snow fall for the second consecutive day and the weather office has forecast more snow over the next 24 hours.(AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan) .

BANGALORE, India (AP) – Officials say a leopard wandered into a school in southern India and injured three people as it tried to escape.

A crowd of onlookers including TV news crews watched the chase, which lasted several hours until forest workers shot the big cat with a tranquilizer dart on Sunday afternoon.

Press Trust of India news agency quotes school officials as saying the leopard was first seen on closed-circuit TV before dawn inside the private Vibgyor School in Bangalore, and later disappeared into some surrounding bushes.

The big cat later scaled a wall to re-enter the school grounds.

It attacked and injured three people including a veterinarian and a man who was trying to climb over a gate to get away.

Police say the three are being treated in a hospital.