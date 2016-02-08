Leopard wanders school, injures 3 before caught

BANGALORE, India (AP) – Officials say a leopard wandered into a school in southern India and injured three people as it tried to escape.
A crowd of onlookers including TV news crews watched the chase, which lasted several hours until forest workers shot the big cat with a tranquilizer dart on Sunday afternoon.
Press Trust of India news agency quotes school officials as saying the leopard was first seen on closed-circuit TV before dawn inside the private Vibgyor School in Bangalore, and later disappeared into some surrounding bushes.
The big cat later scaled a wall to re-enter the school grounds.
It attacked and injured three people including a veterinarian and a man who was trying to climb over a gate to get away.
Police say the three are being treated in a hospital.