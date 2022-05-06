International

Marcos redux? Dictator’s son may win Philippine presidency

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gestures as he greets the crowd during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Philippines on April 13, 2022. Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator and his running mate Sara, who is the daughter of the outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, are leading pre-election surveys despite his family's history. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The presidential campaign of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is resonating in the Philippines.

The son of the late dictator and his running mate, who is the daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, are leading pre-election surveys despite his family’s history.

Their carefully choreographed appearances whitewash the past and are short on specifics about their vision for the future. Instead their campaign has deftly used social media, primarily TikTok and YouTube, to push the simple slogan of “unity” and framing them as beyond politics and disagreements.

Marcos has taken advantage of the average age in the Philippines, which is 25 and leaves many voters with no personal memory of his father’s brutal authoritarian rule which his son refuses to acknowledge.

Amnesty International estimates that Ferdinand Marcos’ dictatorship, which lasted from 1965 to 1986, saw more than 3,200 extrajudicial killings, at least 30,000 documented instances of torture, and 70,000 people jailed.