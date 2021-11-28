International

Mexicans hope for recovery of monarch butterflies

by: LISSETTE ROMERO, Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Communal farmers and butterfly guides are hoping for a rebound in the number of monarch butterflies — and tourists — at their wintering grounds in central Mexico, after a bad year for both last year.  

Experts say it is too early to calculate the number of monarchs, who migrate from the U.S. and Canada each year to forests west of Mexico’s capital.

A formal survey will be carried out in December.

But the butterflies have come to represent an important source of income for the farmers who own much of the pine and fir forest where the monarchs clump together in trees.

