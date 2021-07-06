International

Mexico: Lightning storm ignited gas leak in Gulf

Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters. (Photo Provided/CNN)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned oil company says a bizarre chain of events, including a lightning storm and a gas pipeline leak, set off a strange subaquatic fireball seen last week in the Gulf of Mexico.

Petroleos Mexicanos said Monday that an intense storm of rain and lightning forced the company to shut off pumping stations serving the offshore rig near where the fire occurred.

Simultaneously, it said, the leak at an underwater pipeline allowed natural gas to build up on the ocean floor and when it rose to the surface, it was probably ignited by a lightning bolt.

Pemex said Monday that no crude oil had spilled.

