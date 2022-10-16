International

More than 1,000 teddy bears left in Queen Elizabeth tribute will be donated to children’s charity

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY / THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th 2022.)(Copyright vests with Getty Images and publications are asked to credit Chris Jackson/Getty Images. The photograph is available via Getty Images. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th 2022.).In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, poses with a collection of Paddington cuddly toys in the Morning Room at Clarence House, on the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book, on October 13, 2022 in London, England. Over 1,000 Paddington and teddy bears, left at at Royal Residences as tributes to Queen Elizabath, will be donated to Barnado's charity. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

(CNN) — More than 1,000 teddy bears left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II will be donated to a children’s charity, Buckingham Palace announced.

The teddy bears — some in the image of beloved British children’s character Paddington Bear — were left outside the royal residences in London and Windsor, according to a Saturday news release from the royal family.

The bears will be professionally cleaned and donated to Barnardo’s, a British children’s charity. The organization provides support services for vulnerable children and young adults.

Queen Elizabeth II served as the charity’s patron from 1983 to 2016, according to its website. Queen Consort Camilla became the Barnardo’s patron in 2016.

The teddy bears are among thousands of tributes left outside the royal residences as well as at two formal tribute areas in London after the Queen died on September 8th. The Royal Parks Charity worked with a group of almost 200 volunteers to “sensitively” clear the tribute gardens later in September, says the release.

“Those involved in the project hope the teddy bears will be much loved for many years to come by children supported by Barnardo’s, whilst understanding the story behind the bears and how they came to be donated,” the release goes on.