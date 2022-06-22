International

News agency: 1,000 dead, 1,500 injured in Afghan quake

In this photo released by a state-run news agency Bakhtar, Afghans look at destruction caused by an earthquake in the province of Paktika, eastern Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Bakhtar News Agency via AP)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s state-run news agency says an earthquake in the country’s east has killed 1,000 people and injured 1,500 others.

That latest figure came from the Bakhtar News Agency as officials tried to help those affected by Wednesday’s temblor.

Rescue efforts are likely to be complicated since many international aid agencies left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year and the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.