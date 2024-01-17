Old dog or new trick? Guinness suspends world record for canine seniority

Bobi, a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo Portuguese dog, poses for a photo with his Guinness World Record certificates for the oldest dog, at his home in Conqueiros, central Portugal, on May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/ Jorge Jeronimo)

(WISH) — Controversy swirled Tuesday as Guinness World Records “suspended” the title of what had been deemed the world’s oldest dog, given to Bobi, a purebred Portuguese race of livestock guard dog known as a Rafeiro, according to media reports.

Guinness World Records began to have doubts about his real age after the dog died in October at the reported age of 31 years and 165 days, eight months, CBS News reported.

Bobi was allegedly born on May 11, 1992.

Rafeiro’s according to CBS News, typically have a life expectancy that is usually between 12 and 14 years. When Bobi was declared the oldest dog ever, it broke a nearly century-old record, which had been held by an Australian cattle dog named Bluey. Bluey died in 1939 at the age of 29 years and 5 months, according to records.

“While our review is ongoing, we have decided to temporarily pause both the record titles for Oldest Dog Living and (Oldest Dog) Ever just until all of our findings are in place,” CBS News reported, citing a statement made by a Guinness spokesman to Agence France-Presse.

Guinness had apparently gotten questions from veterinarians who questioned the dog’s age, The Associated Press reported. It said it made calls to the dog’s owner, but he did not answer and did not answer text messages.

CBS News reported some of the concern about the dog’s age.

Lisbon vet Miguel Figuereido told AFP last year: “He doesn’t look like a very old dog … with mobility problems … or with an old dog’s muscle mass.”

Guinness World Records insisted the suspension was “temporary, while (the review) is ongoing.”