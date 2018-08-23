Oreo launches 'Hot Chicken Wing' and 'Wasabi' flavors

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Boxes of Nabisco's Oreo Cookies in multiple yummy flavors on a supermarket shelf in New York on Friday, January 1, 2016. (Photo by Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Peanut Butter, Cherry Coke and Birthday Cake...Oreo has come out with a lot of pretty crazy flavors in the past, but the next two we're going to tell you about are really something else!

If you're into savory cookies, it's time to book your ticket to China, where you can indulge in Oreo's two new cookie flavors -- Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi.

Innovation sensation: #TeamMDLZ @Oreo just launched two new BIG and BOLD flavors in #China: Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi! pic.twitter.com/zntoTKbplE — Mondelēz Intl (@MDLZ) August 22, 2018

Oreo's parent company, Mondelēz International, Inc., shared the tasty news on the company's Twitter on Tuesday.

According to a statement, both flavors are so spicy, it's recommended you drink them with a glass of milk.