Oreo launches 'Hot Chicken Wing' and 'Wasabi' flavors
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Peanut Butter, Cherry Coke and Birthday Cake...Oreo has come out with a lot of pretty crazy flavors in the past, but the next two we're going to tell you about are really something else!
If you're into savory cookies, it's time to book your ticket to China, where you can indulge in Oreo's two new cookie flavors -- Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi.
Oreo's parent company, Mondelēz International, Inc., shared the tasty news on the company's Twitter on Tuesday.
According to a statement, both flavors are so spicy, it's recommended you drink them with a glass of milk.
