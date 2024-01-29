Palestinian man killed while waving white flag

This image made from ITV News video shows a group of five men walking down a street west of the southern city of Khan Younis in Gaza while they hold their hands in the air and one waves a white flag. Israel's military has announced that it will review the fatal shooting of one of the men. (ITV News via AP)

JERUSALEM (WISH) — Reports that a Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip was killed by Israeli military forces while waving a white flag is being proved by Israel’s military officials, admitting that footage of the killing raised concerns about wrongdoing by soldiers, the Associated Press reported Monday.

According to the outlets accounting of the video, it shows a group of five men walking down a street in Gaza’s south, which is where Israeli military forces have shifted the focus of their ground offensive after northern parts of Gaza have been leveled.

The men in the video hold their hands in the air as one waves a white flag.

The Associated Press identified the man killed as Ramzi Abu Sahloul, a 51-year-old Palestinian shopkeeper, shot in a sudden barrage of gunfire.

Not seen on the video, according to the outlet, is the shooter. An Israeli tank is seen positioned nearby before the gunshots are fired. Ahmed Hijazi, a citizen journalist who filmed the episode, told The Associated Press that an Israeli tank fired on the group.

The other men quickly grab his body and rush back in the direction from which they come.

An Israeli military official is cited as stating that the army was reviewing the shooting, which happened on Jan. 22.

More than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to health officials in Gaza. They do not differentiate between civilians and combatants but said two-thirds of the dead are women and minors.

Nearly 85% of people in Gaza have been displaced, according to international aid groups.

Israel claims Hamas militants embed themselves in civilian buildings and use civilians as human shields, which makes it challenging to destroy the group without incurring civilian casualties. Israel claimed over 9,000 militants have been killed, though it hasn’t released evidence to back the claim, the AP reported.

The Oct. 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel killed 1,200 people and Hamas militants took 250 hostages. Negotiations led to the release of many of them, though it is believed some 100 remain held hostage.

The release of those hostages is now the centerpiece of cease-fire negotiations being brokered by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt.