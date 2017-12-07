Palestinians say they won’t meet with Pence during his visit

JERUSALEM (AP) – A senior Palestinian official says the Palestinians will not meet with Vice President Mike Pence during his upcoming visit to the region because of the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The official, Jibril Rajoub, said Thursday “we will not receive him in the Palestinian territories.” Rajoub also calls for Arab officials not to meet with Pence.

Pence is expected to visit the region later this month. He is set to travel to Israel and to the West Bank city of Bethlehem. It was not clear what Rajoub’s remarks meant for the West Bank portion of Pence’s trip.

Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to advance plans to move the U.S. Embassy to the contested city has sparked outrage across the region.